Sportradar Group AG $SRAD Shares Sold by Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. lessened its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Free Report) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the company's stock after selling 120,300 shares during the period. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

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Sportradar Group Price Performance

Shares of SRAD opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. Sportradar Group AG has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Sportradar Group

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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