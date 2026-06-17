Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,087 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up 0.8% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.47% of Spotify Technology worth $565,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,672,000 after purchasing an additional 73,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,005,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $702,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2,515.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 80,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,816,632,000 after purchasing an additional 113,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spotify Technology news, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total value of $1,377,629.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,714.54. This trade represents a 39.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total transaction of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at $33,560,425.39. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 111,442 shares of company stock valued at $54,647,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $652.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $470.81 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $482.23 and its 200-day moving average is $508.74. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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