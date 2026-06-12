Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,843 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Spotify Technology worth $98,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,622,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,226,364,000 after buying an additional 48,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,863,821 shares of the company's stock worth $1,663,024,000 after purchasing an additional 133,108 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,512 shares of the company's stock worth $1,547,890,000 after buying an additional 62,887 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 13.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,803,173 shares of the company's stock worth $1,258,615,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,259 shares of the company's stock worth $991,223,000 after buying an additional 93,274 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spotify Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $760.00 to $695.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $655.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

More Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Spotify Technology

In related news, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total value of $1,377,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,099,714.54. This trade represents a 39.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total value of $18,600,327.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,355,734.59. This trade represents a 84.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 111,442 shares of company stock valued at $54,647,508 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $486.06 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $482.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.09. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. Spotify Technology's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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