Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Purchased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 547.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,658 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 60,583 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $41,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 80 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Spotify Technology from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $655.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Insider Transactions at Spotify Technology

In related news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total value of $18,600,327.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,734.59. The trade was a 84.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 111,442 shares of company stock valued at $54,647,508 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 3.4%

SPOT stock opened at $486.06 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $482.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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