Spotify Technology $SPOT Stock Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,040 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,960 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Spotify Technology worth $260,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 169,843 shares of the company's stock worth $98,630,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 547.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 71,658 shares of the company's stock worth $41,612,000 after buying an additional 60,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 798,010 shares of the company's stock worth $463,412,000 after buying an additional 31,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $655.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $486.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.09. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.Spotify Technology's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Spotify Technology News

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total value of $18,600,327.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,355,734.59. This trade represents a 84.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total value of $1,377,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,099,714.54. This trade represents a 39.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 111,442 shares of company stock valued at $54,647,508 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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