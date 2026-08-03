Sprott Inc. $SII Shares Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII - Free Report) by 1,943.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,262 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Sprott worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SII. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Sprott by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott by 63.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SII. TD Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Sprott in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprott from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sprott from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sprott from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprott presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprott

Sprott Stock Performance

Sprott stock opened at $102.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.81. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $169.63.

Sprott (NYSE:SII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Sprott had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.99%.The company had revenue of $80.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.06 million.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Sprott's payout ratio is presently 48.93%.

Sprott Profile

Sprott Inc is a Toronto‐based alternative asset manager specializing in precious metals, real assets and related investment vehicles. Founded in 1981 by Eric Sprott, the firm has built a reputation for offering physically backed bullion trusts, exchange‐traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds and private managed accounts that provide exposure to gold, silver, platinum and other hard assets. Sprott's product lineup also includes royalty and streaming strategies, which grant investors long‐term participation in mining project cash flows without direct operational risk.

In addition to its flagship physical bullion trusts, Sprott offers actively managed equity portfolios that focus on companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of precious metals.

Further Reading

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