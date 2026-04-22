SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC - Free Report) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,901 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company's stock.

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SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $217.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.42 and a 52 week high of $246.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $637.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $625.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPXC

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies NYSE: SPXC is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company's Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

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