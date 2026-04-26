SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC Stock Position Increased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC - Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,224 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,439 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.15% of SPX Technologies worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,298,472 shares of the company's stock worth $989,649,000 after buying an additional 232,436 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 62.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,879,216 shares of the company's stock worth $351,000,000 after purchasing an additional 722,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 667,605 shares of the company's stock worth $124,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,863 shares of the company's stock worth $102,890,000 after purchasing an additional 55,482 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 41.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 550,597 shares of the company's stock worth $102,842,000 after purchasing an additional 160,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company's stock.

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SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $223.47 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $246.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $214.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.86.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 10.77%.The firm had revenue of $637.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SPX Technologies from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SPX Technologies from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.56.

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About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies NYSE: SPXC is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company's Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

Further Reading

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