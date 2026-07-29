Spyglass Capital Management LLC Acquires 48,993 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,922 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises 5.4% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of HubSpot worth $76,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HubSpot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,922 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,838,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,424 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 903,559 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $220,559,000 after acquiring an additional 703,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $259,930,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,981 shares of the software maker's stock worth $477,138,000 after acquiring an additional 642,545 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,935,587 shares of the software maker's stock worth $776,714,000 after purchasing an additional 476,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated an "overweight" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $307.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $1,879,265.00. Following the sale, the director owned 85,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,792,650. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,295,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,946,698. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 26,415 shares valued at $5,533,379. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $238.55 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.63 and a 1 year high of $566.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 124.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business's 50 day moving average price is $201.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.14.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. HubSpot's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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