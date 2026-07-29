Spyglass Capital Management LLC Acquires 53,220 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751,140 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,220 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments accounts for about 5.4% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned about 2.21% of Shift4 Payments worth $76,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 860 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Marex Group plc grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 3,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 4,565 shares of the company's stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman purchased 195,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.41 per share, for a total transaction of $8,095,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,594,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,026,381.55. This represents a 13.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 9.9%

FOUR stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 2.63%.Shift4 Payments's revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Stephens lowered Shift4 Payments from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Shift4 Payments from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $45.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Shift4 Payments

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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