Spyglass Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 779,991 Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 779,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,116,000. Roblox makes up approximately 3.1% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Roblox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $435,424,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $238,065,000. Amundi increased its stake in Roblox by 83.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,774,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Roblox by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,953,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,589,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Roblox by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 5,975,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $60.00 price target on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Research Partners cut Roblox to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. Arete Research set a $95.00 target price on Roblox and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Roblox announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

More Roblox News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roth MKM reaffirmed its Buy rating on Roblox, providing continued analyst support ahead of the earnings report. Roth MKM Reaffirms Its Buy Rating on Roblox

on Roblox, providing continued analyst support ahead of the earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Strong user engagement and artificial-intelligence initiatives are key positives heading into Roblox’s second-quarter results. Investors will look for continued bookings and daily active-user momentum, as well as evidence that platform investments can translate into improving profitability. Roblox Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Key Insights for Investors

are key positives heading into Roblox’s second-quarter results. Investors will look for continued bookings and daily active-user momentum, as well as evidence that platform investments can translate into improving profitability. Neutral Sentiment: The upcoming Q2 report is the main near-term catalyst. Wall Street estimates focus on revenue, earnings, bookings, daily active users and engagement for the quarter ended June 2026. Spending levels and the company’s path toward profitability remain important swing factors. Ahead of Roblox Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates

Wall Street estimates focus on revenue, earnings, bookings, daily active users and engagement for the quarter ended June 2026. Spending levels and the company’s path toward profitability remain important swing factors. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized an expanded securities class action involving investors who purchased Roblox shares from October 31, 2024, through April 30, 2026. The allegations reportedly center on disclosures and the impact of age-verification changes. Investors have been notified of an August 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. The announcements do not represent a court finding of wrongdoing, but they add legal and reputational risk. Roblox Securities Class Action Alert

involving investors who purchased Roblox shares from October 31, 2024, through April 30, 2026. The allegations reportedly center on disclosures and the impact of age-verification changes. Investors have been notified of an August 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. The announcements do not represent a court finding of wrongdoing, but they add legal and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: Roblox’s latest reported quarter exceeded the adjusted EPS consensus but missed revenue expectations, while the company remained unprofitable. Shares also remain below their 200-day moving average, underscoring cautious investor sentiment ahead of earnings.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 16,863 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $763,556.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 380,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,240,722.24. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $649,896.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 349,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,842,870.28. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 161,983 shares of company stock worth $7,580,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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