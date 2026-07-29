Spyglass Capital Management LLC Has $33.47 Million Stock Holdings in Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Spyglass Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR - Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,133 shares of the company's stock after selling 319,998 shares during the quarter. Loar makes up about 2.4% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Loar worth $33,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loar in the fourth quarter valued at $4,760,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Loar by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,276,780 shares of the company's stock worth $86,821,000 after buying an additional 927,908 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Loar during the fourth quarter worth $1,836,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC raised its position in Loar by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Loar in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000.

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Loar Price Performance

Loar stock opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $83.43. The stock's 50 day moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average is $66.73.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.71 million. Loar had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 12.64%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loar news, Director Taiwo K. Danmola sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $2,120,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,188.74. This trade represents a 39.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Loar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Loar from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Loar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Loar from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price target on Loar in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOAR

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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