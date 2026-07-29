Spyglass Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Spyglass Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,755 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,420 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for about 1.9% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Medpace worth $26,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Medpace by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Balefire LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 451 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEDP. Barclays set a $600.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Leerink Partners set a $620.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $419.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Medpace from $484.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $584.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $570.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $498.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.41. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.00 and a fifty-two week high of $677.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $707.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.51 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 110.15%. Medpace's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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