Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 126.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,930 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 113,274 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 39.2% of Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.'s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned about 0.40% of MercadoLibre worth $350,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,225,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,481,812,000 after acquiring an additional 408,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,045,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $628,083,000 after purchasing an additional 202,322 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,481,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,012,773,000 after buying an additional 164,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,583,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,188,718,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,258.67.

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MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,819.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,710.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,810.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,495.00 and a one year high of $2,548.50.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 6.04%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin bought 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,655.93 per share, for a total transaction of $993,558.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,505.15. The trade was a 12.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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