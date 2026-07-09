Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,044 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after selling 67,533 shares during the period. Qnity Electronics comprises 1.5% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.15% of Qnity Electronics worth $35,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qnity Electronics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qnity Electronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qnity Electronics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Q

Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Q opened at $142.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $177.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day moving average of $124.41.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.00%.

Qnity Electronics Profile

I couldn't find enough reliable information about Qnity Electronics NYSE: Q to write an accurate company description without risking speculation.

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