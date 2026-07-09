Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,500 Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $293,471,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $193,347,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7,774.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,234,984 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $151,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,300 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 422.5% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 932,596 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $129,258,000 after acquiring an additional 754,117 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $65,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $124.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Genuine Parts Company has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $151.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average of $115.62. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is 988.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $144.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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