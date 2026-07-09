Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,355 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 180,293 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Liquidity Services worth $16,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,332 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 454,988 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,743 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $24,954,000 after purchasing an additional 254,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,707 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 209,807 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 835.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,535 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,120 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 120.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 283,301 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 154,925 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liquidity Services from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research cut Liquidity Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Liquidity Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Liquidity Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 38,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $1,461,513.29. Following the transaction, the director owned 164,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,244,796.20. This represents a 18.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 45,246 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,538,364.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 28,398 shares in the company, valued at $965,532. The trade was a 61.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 214,422 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.06% of the company's stock.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

LQDT stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $39.93.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $120.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

See Also

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