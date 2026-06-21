Stance Capital LLC Buys 10,280 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Stance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 3,938.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,541 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the quarter. Stance Capital LLC's holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,892.02. The trade was a 10.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More lululemon athletica News

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Negative Sentiment: Reports of China backlash over a Great Wall event are fueling concern that a brand controversy could weigh on demand and investor confidence. Lululemon's 46% Slide Faces Fresh China Backlash

Reports of China backlash over a Great Wall event are fueling concern that a brand controversy could weigh on demand and investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage highlights that Lululemon apologized in China after the event sparked criticism, reinforcing fears of a longer-lasting reputational hit in a strategic market. Lululemon Shares Drop 46% As China Backlash Builds

Separate coverage highlights that Lululemon apologized in China after the event sparked criticism, reinforcing fears of a longer-lasting reputational hit in a strategic market. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Strong Sell rating and cut several future earnings estimates for Lululemon, signaling weaker expectations for longer-term profitability.

Zacks Research kept a rating and cut several future earnings estimates for Lululemon, signaling weaker expectations for longer-term profitability. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst note raised near-term Q1 2029 earnings estimates, but the firm still maintained a bearish overall stance, so the update is not enough to offset the negative sentiment.

One analyst note raised near-term Q1 2029 earnings estimates, but the firm still maintained a bearish overall stance, so the update is not enough to offset the negative sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying from Charles V. Bergh, who reportedly purchased about $500,000 of Lululemon stock, may suggest some confidence in the company’s longer-term outlook. Bullish Move: Charles V Bergh Shows Confidence, Acquires $500K In Lululemon Athletica Stock

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $111.77 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $133.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.87. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $252.24.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $177.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $152.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

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