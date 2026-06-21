Stance Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,875 Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 825 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company's stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $388.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $426.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.91.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $60,667.27. Following the sale, the director owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $408.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $411.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Leerink Partners set a $364.00 price target on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Elevance Health from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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