Stance Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Stance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,213.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,858 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the quarter. Stance Capital LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

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Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.14. The company has a market cap of $325.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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