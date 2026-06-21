Stance Capital LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Stance Capital LLC raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,439 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Globe Life comprises about 1.2% of Stance Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stance Capital LLC's holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 909.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,746 shares of the company's stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,866 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $5,862,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 2,185.8% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company's stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 38,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Texas Capital raised shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "moderate buy" rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on GL

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 15,637 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $2,402,625.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,722.75. This trade represents a 25.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $717,542.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,994,439.88. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 115,929 shares of company stock valued at $18,049,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE GL opened at $171.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $172.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.75. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Globe Life's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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