Stance Capital LLC Purchases 2,644 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Stance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) by 197.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for 1.5% of Stance Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stance Capital LLC's holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 211.1% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 28 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 314.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,170.00 to $1,337.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,300.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,217.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 1,457 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,232.29, for a total transaction of $1,795,446.53. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,750,471.28. This trade represents a 39.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,114.28, for a total transaction of $1,658,048.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,745,625.48. This represents a 12.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,743. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,364.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,234.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,128.54. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $906.52 and a 1-year high of $1,365.42.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.86 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $2.49 per share. This represents a $9.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. W.W. Grainger's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider W.W. Grainger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and W.W. Grainger wasn't on the list.

While W.W. Grainger currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here