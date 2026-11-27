Stance Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,396,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,914,086,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $927,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $844,928,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3,585.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,901,787 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,125,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768,790 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 4,176 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $239.33 per share, with a total value of $999,442.08. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,958.84. This represents a 28.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 4,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.61, for a total value of $1,172,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,416,936.57. This trade represents a 45.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

More Salesforce News

Here's some of the latest news about CRM:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America maintains a “buy” rating and sees a favorable near-term outlook after Salesforce shares fell roughly 27% from their September peak. The bank is looking for faster organic growth, stronger current remaining performance obligations and bookings, and improved Agentforce monetization. Salesforce earnings to put Bank of America’s growth outlook to the test

Bank of America maintains a “buy” rating and sees a favorable near-term outlook after Salesforce shares fell roughly 27% from their September peak. The bank is looking for faster organic growth, stronger current remaining performance obligations and bookings, and improved Agentforce monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Salesforce is shifting some AI pricing toward payment for successful outcomes rather than per-user access. This could help align fees with customer value, but investors will want evidence that the model can produce meaningful, repeatable revenue. Salesforce wants to get paid per answer, not per worker

Salesforce is shifting some AI pricing toward payment for successful outcomes rather than per-user access. This could help align fees with customer value, but investors will want evidence that the model can produce meaningful, repeatable revenue. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen and Citigroup both reportedly cut their Salesforce price targets, signaling some analyst caution. The available reports do not specify the revised targets or reasons. TD Cowen cuts Salesforce price target Citigroup cuts Salesforce price target

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Yorkville Ives initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $276.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1%

CRM stock opened at $197.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $146.32 and a one year high of $269.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The CRM provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.27 by $2.63. Salesforce had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc. NYSE: CRM develops cloud-based software that helps businesses manage customer relationships and operations. Its products support sales, customer service, marketing, commerce, data management and application development, with artificial intelligence capabilities incorporated across its platform. The company's offerings include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Data Cloud, along with Slack for workplace collaboration, Tableau for data analytics and MuleSoft for connecting applications and systems.

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