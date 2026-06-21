Stance Capital LLC Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $145.07 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $100.86 and a 52-week high of $149.38. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

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