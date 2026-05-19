Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,766 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC's holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,981 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SWK opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $93.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.44%.The business's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stanley Black & Decker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stanley Black & Decker wasn't on the list.

While Stanley Black & Decker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here