Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,970 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 1,041,435 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,149,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 299,833 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $8,811,000. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Third View Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,135,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 79,593 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,300. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $863,707. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Starbucks from a "sector perform" rating to a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.59.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.57. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $108.88. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

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