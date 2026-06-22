Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Acquired by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 1,640.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,350 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 216,171 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,410,675 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $9,634,523,000 after buying an additional 971,773 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $7,229,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $7,135,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,869,056 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $4,031,053,000 after acquiring an additional 327,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373,084 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $2,212,153,000 after acquiring an additional 225,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,198.79. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,687 shares of company stock worth $863,707. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.93.

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More Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $100.65 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88. The company has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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