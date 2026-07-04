Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 109.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,239 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research lowered Starbucks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average of $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $863,707. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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