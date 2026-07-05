Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,406 shares of the coffee company's stock after buying an additional 24,984 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 73.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,002 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 89,116 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.27 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $108.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average of $96.45. The firm has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's payout ratio is 187.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,959,300. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $863,707 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

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