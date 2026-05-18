Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,364 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,410,675 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $9,634,523,000 after acquiring an additional 971,773 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,229,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,720,137 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $6,575,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,691,772 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,243,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,590,494 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,149,756,000 after acquiring an additional 832,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Get Starbucks alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research cut shares of Starbucks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,198.79. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,111,085 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.82 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $108.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

More Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors appear to like the cost-cutting focus, as the layoffs and office closures are intended to improve efficiency, support margin recovery, and help fund the company’s turnaround strategy. Reuters article

Investors appear to like the cost-cutting focus, as the layoffs and office closures are intended to improve efficiency, support margin recovery, and help fund the company’s turnaround strategy. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment also remains supportive, with TD Cowen upgrading Starbucks to Buy and raising its price target, citing improving sales drivers, margin recovery, and multiple tangible catalysts for the comeback story. Analyst upgrade article

Wall Street sentiment also remains supportive, with TD Cowen upgrading Starbucks to Buy and raising its price target, citing improving sales drivers, margin recovery, and multiple tangible catalysts for the comeback story. Neutral Sentiment: The restructuring comes with a sizable estimated $400 million charge, which could weigh on near-term earnings even as management argues the actions will strengthen the business over time. New York Times article

The restructuring comes with a sizable estimated $400 million charge, which could weigh on near-term earnings even as management argues the actions will strengthen the business over time. Neutral Sentiment: Recent trading also reflects a broader re-rating of the stock, which has been pushing toward new highs as investors gain confidence in CEO Brian Niccol’s turnaround plan. CNBC article

Recent trading also reflects a broader re-rating of the stock, which has been pushing toward new highs as investors gain confidence in CEO Brian Niccol’s turnaround plan. Negative Sentiment: The job cuts and office closures also signal that the turnaround is still in progress, and the company may continue to face pressure from restructuring costs and execution risk before the benefits show up in results. Wall Street Journal article

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here