Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,604 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 11,040 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,642 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Starbucks by 92.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,225 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,710 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,198.79. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $863,707 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.92.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $104.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.45. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

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