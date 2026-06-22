Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,957 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 88,202 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,650,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $7,229,968,000 after buying an additional 8,774,198 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,447,854 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,637,704,000 after buying an additional 7,725,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,135,228,000 after buying an additional 7,007,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $553,201,000 after buying an additional 3,596,014 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $100.65 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $108.88. The stock's fifty day moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.24. The company has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.93.

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Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,959,300. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $863,707. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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