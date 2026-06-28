Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Stake Decreased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,903 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 542,542 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings in Starbucks were worth $37,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,687 shares of company stock worth $863,707 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.60 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $108.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group cut Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research cut Starbucks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Starbucks from a "sector perform" rating to a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $108.59.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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