Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Stock Holdings Lowered by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,880 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 23,597 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,650,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,229,968,000 after buying an additional 8,774,198 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,447,854 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,637,704,000 after buying an additional 7,725,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $7,135,228,000 after buying an additional 7,007,268 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $553,201,000 after buying an additional 3,596,014 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,687 shares of company stock worth $863,707. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.59.

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Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $101.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.44. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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