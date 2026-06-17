Stark Wealth Management LLC Makes New $935,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Stark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,980 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of Stark Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $18,093,665,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 850.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 17,692,600 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,551,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $132,114,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $24,240,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,280,970 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,598,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,460 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $371.10 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,341.06. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,466 shares of company stock worth $6,957,543. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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