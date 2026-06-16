Stark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Stark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $781,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for 2.8% of Stark Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.3%

PLTR opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.68 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.49. The firm has a market cap of $322.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,520. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

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About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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