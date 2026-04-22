State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) by 248.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,924 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 22,049 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,326 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $148,880,000 after buying an additional 21,983 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 35.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,261,281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $90,926,000 after buying an additional 595,404 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,860 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,343,000 after buying an additional 86,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,901 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,408,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.4% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 829,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,363,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the period.

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Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI stock opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 172.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Power Integrations's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Power Integrations's dividend payout ratio is presently 220.51%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Gagan Jain sold 3,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $167,853.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 30,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,483,681.18. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 10,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $451,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 575,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,746,062.25. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 41,831 shares of company stock worth $1,936,896 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Power Integrations from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Power Integrations

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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