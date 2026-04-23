State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 37,367 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN - Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,309 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 37,367 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 103.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 799 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 122.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 991 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ManpowerGroup Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MAN opened at $31.49 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 0.84.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.910-1.050 EPS. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

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