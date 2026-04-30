State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,491 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 11,491 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.4% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $118,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $675,764,755.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price‑target lift — Susquehanna and other boutiques raised targets (Susquehanna to $375), citing EPYC server CPU share gains and an AI‑accelerator ramp that underpins the rally. Read More.

Analyst price‑target lift — Susquehanna and other boutiques raised targets (Susquehanna to $375), citing EPYC server CPU share gains and an AI‑accelerator ramp that underpins the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Big‑tech capex/earnings support AI chip demand — Earnings and spending guidance from large cloud and social platforms are being interpreted as continued hyperscaler GPU/CPU spending that benefits AMD. Read More.

Big‑tech capex/earnings support AI chip demand — Earnings and spending guidance from large cloud and social platforms are being interpreted as continued hyperscaler GPU/CPU spending that benefits AMD. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded street forecasts — Erste Group raised FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates, improving forward earnings visibility. Read More.

Upgraded street forecasts — Erste Group raised FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates, improving forward earnings visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap catalyst — AMD announced its “Advancing AI 2026” developer event (July), which could introduce next‑gen Instinct GPUs and EPYC updates that re‑accelerate sentiment. Read More.

Product roadmap catalyst — AMD announced its “Advancing AI 2026” developer event (July), which could introduce next‑gen Instinct GPUs and EPYC updates that re‑accelerate sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Near‑term earnings catalyst — Q1 results on May 5 are the clear short‑term driver; AMD’s strong history of beats gives a runway for upside but raises execution risk if guidance misses. Read More.

Near‑term earnings catalyst — Q1 results on May 5 are the clear short‑term driver; AMD’s strong history of beats gives a runway for upside but raises execution risk if guidance misses. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale was pre‑arranged — EVP Mark Papermaster sold shares under a 10b5‑1 plan; disclosure tempers negative optics but may be noted by traders. Read More.

Insider sale was pre‑arranged — EVP Mark Papermaster sold shares under a 10b5‑1 plan; disclosure tempers negative optics but may be noted by traders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options and institutional activity — Heavy institutional ownership and option hedging activity suggest investors are protecting gains while retaining upside exposure. Read More.

Options and institutional activity — Heavy institutional ownership and option hedging activity suggest investors are protecting gains while retaining upside exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI revenue/user shortfall hit the sector — Reports that OpenAI missed targets sparked a selloff in AI‑chip names and directly pressured AMD in recent sessions. Read More.

OpenAI revenue/user shortfall hit the sector — Reports that OpenAI missed targets sparked a selloff in AI‑chip names and directly pressured AMD in recent sessions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and profit‑taking — Northland cut to Market Perform and some funds (including ARK) trimmed positions after the rapid rally, amplifying near‑term selling pressure. Read More. Read More.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $338.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.45 and a fifty-two week high of $352.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $297.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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