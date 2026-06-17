State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,465 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 6,791 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Intuit worth $95,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,156,152,000 after buying an additional 296,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,653,092,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,369,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,378,912,000 after acquiring an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $280.99 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $357.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.71. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.01 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still view Intuit as undervalued after its sharp recent pullback, with Zacks and other commentators pointing to the company’s AI-driven growth potential, improved fiscal 2026 guidance, and a discounted valuation versus peers.

Some analysts still view Intuit as undervalued after its sharp recent pullback, with Zacks and other commentators pointing to the company’s AI-driven growth potential, improved fiscal 2026 guidance, and a discounted valuation versus peers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also argues that the market may be missing a more attractive growth engine inside Intuit, suggesting its long-term business mix could evolve beyond do-it-yourself tax preparation. Article Title

Recent commentary also argues that the market may be missing a more attractive growth engine inside Intuit, suggesting its long-term business mix could evolve beyond do-it-yourself tax preparation. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs downgraded Intuit to Sell, arguing AI could hurt TurboTax revenue over time and pressure the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Goldman Sachs downgraded Intuit to Sell, arguing AI could hurt TurboTax revenue over time and pressure the company’s growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Two shareholder-law investigations were announced, creating additional overhang and reinforcing investor concern that the stock’s recent decline may attract further legal claims. Article Title Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $514.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuit

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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