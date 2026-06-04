State of Wyoming Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,372 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for approximately 0.3% of State of Wyoming's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. State of Wyoming's holdings in Humana were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts: Sign Up

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $328.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $241.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.78.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The business had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Humana's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $146.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Humana from an "outperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair started coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Humana from $185.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $276.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Humana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Humana wasn't on the list.

While Humana currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here