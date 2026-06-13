State Street Corp Acquires 38,441,898 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

State Street Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 406.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 38,441,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.58% of ServiceNow worth $7,337,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE NOW opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

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