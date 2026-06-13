State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

State Street Corp boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 486,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 7.17% of Travelers Companies worth $4,641,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,339,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 908,559 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $263,537,000 after acquiring an additional 458,746 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,680,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,288 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $496,872,000 after acquiring an additional 331,170 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 372,513 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $99,662,000 after acquiring an additional 268,600 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $2,079,633.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,010.86. The trade was a 12.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total transaction of $869,991.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,678.10. The trade was a 35.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $316.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $309.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $304.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $300.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.19 and a twelve month high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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