State Street Corp Purchases 1,275,494 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

State Street Corp lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,315,606 shares of the footwear maker's stock after buying an additional 1,275,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.01% of NIKE worth $3,802,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in NIKE by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 596 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,360.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,893.48. This represents a 10.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 11,781 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 55,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,340.56. The trade was a 27.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NIKE from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 5th. Williams Trading lowered their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKE

Key Headlines Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Trading Down 2.3%

NIKE stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $41.35 and a one year high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is currently 108.61%.

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Further Reading

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