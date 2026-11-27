State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098,032 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 2,061,488 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.20% of Texas Roadhouse worth $328,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $1,273,173,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $113,993,000. Park Presidio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,977,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,158,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,148,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $208.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,316 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $250,290.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $769,318.55. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock's fifty day moving average is $173.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.82 and a fifty-two week high of $216.30.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. operates and franchises casual-dining restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33 and Jaggers brands. Texas Roadhouse restaurants serve hand-cut steaks, ribs, chicken and made-from-scratch sides, along with the brand's signature fresh-baked rolls. Bubba's 33 offers a sports-bar-style dining experience, while Jaggers focuses on burgers, chicken sandwiches and salads. The company was founded in 1993, and its first Texas Roadhouse restaurant opened in Clarksville, Indiana.

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