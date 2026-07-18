SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys New Position in onsemi $ON

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,321 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in onsemi by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,981,981 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $215,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,774 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $15,075,000. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on onsemi from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on onsemi from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on onsemi from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of onsemi in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.64.

View Our Latest Report on ON

Key onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are focusing on AI-related upside: onsemi was featured in articles highlighting semiconductor stocks positioned to benefit from surging AI demand, and a separate piece said the company is making a large strategic bet on AI by pursuing Synaptics as a natural expansion into “physical AI.” This keeps the long-term growth story intact.

Investors are focusing on AI-related upside: onsemi was featured in articles highlighting semiconductor stocks positioned to benefit from surging AI demand, and a separate piece said the company is making a large strategic bet on AI by pursuing Synaptics as a natural expansion into “physical AI.” This keeps the long-term growth story intact. Positive Sentiment: onsemi confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 results after the market close on August 3, which could act as a near-term catalyst if results or guidance surprise to the upside.

onsemi confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 results after the market close on August 3, which could act as a near-term catalyst if results or guidance surprise to the upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally constructive, with recent coverage pointing to a “Hold” consensus and some articles arguing the stock may be fully valued after its strong multiyear run.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally constructive, with recent coverage pointing to a “Hold” consensus and some articles arguing the stock may be fully valued after its strong multiyear run. Negative Sentiment: Another market wrap noted ON Semiconductor stock fell in the latest session, suggesting traders may be taking profits or rotating out of the name after a big run.

Another market wrap noted ON Semiconductor stock fell in the latest session, suggesting traders may be taking profits or rotating out of the name after a big run. Negative Sentiment: A PR Newswire item reported that Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of onsemi investors, which can create an overhang even if no wrongdoing has been established.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

onsemi Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ON stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm's 50-day moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average is $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.01. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $134.92.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.onsemi's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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