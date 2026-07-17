SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor Company $F

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 308,943 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,437,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,438,722 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $423,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866,285 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 610.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,177,304 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $146,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,153,383 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $500,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 458.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,002,765 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $103,892,000 after buying an additional 7,391,361 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.Ford Motor's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is currently -38.71%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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