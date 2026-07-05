Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $26.16 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,638 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 289,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.'s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,512,563,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,660,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,989,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,930 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,876,127 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $454,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,399 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,638,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,625,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,922,257,000 after buying an additional 2,369,260 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.0%

WFC opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KGI Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.34.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report).

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