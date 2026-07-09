Stenger Family Office LLC Buys 1,063 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Stenger Family Office LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.4% of Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $970.81.

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Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $949.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $925.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $778.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.88 and a 12 month high of $1,073.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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