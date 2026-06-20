Stenger Family Office LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Stenger Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 134.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,294 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 64,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 25,983 shares of the company's stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 25,943 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at $316,858,235.98. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $26,186,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,186,250. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. Insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.48. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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